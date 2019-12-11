HANFORD —The Hanford Fire Department is starting its first ever Explorer program and is looking to recruit teens interested in becoming firefighters.
Just like police Explorer programs that teach young people about law enforcement, fire Explorer programs are for youth looking to learn about a career in fire service.
Hanford firefighter Matt Martinez, an adviser for the program, said through the program teens can decide early on, before even starting a college program, if fire service is a career they would like to pursue.
For this program, Martinez said the department is looking for high school students between the ages of 14 and 18 years old.
While firefighters are able to reach a younger audience with safety lessons and education during Fire Prevention Week, firefighter Connor Kurtz, another adviser for the program, said this offers the department an opportunity to reach teenagers who are thinking about possibly entering the field.
While promoting the program at the local high schools, a lot of the teens have no idea the steps it takes to become a firefighter or the interview and testing processes required to get a job, Martinez said.
Because the program is starting from scratch, Martinez said they will start slow, but will definitely be doing hands-on training and teaching the teens life skills.
Along with pulling fire hoses and carrying ladders, Martinez said they will also do medical training since that is a big part of a firefighter’s job. He said they will learn basic first aid skills and become CPR certified.
Kurtz said the job as a firefighter isn’t just physical, but is mental as well. He said firefighters spend their entire career learning new information, skills and techniques.
Some of the advisers for the fire Explorer program are also instructors for COS Fire academy, so Martinez said it will help them build that bridge and get them ready for college.
“We want to prepare these kids to know what it’s like to be able to pass fire academy, both academically and physically, and also to get a job,” Martinez said.
Martinez was in a fire Explorer program when he was younger and said it really prepared him for the fire academy and helped him gain basic knowledge about being a firefighter. He said he appreciated the fact that he knew basics and was able to dig deeper once he got to the academy.
“I feel like I was better throughout the fire academy because of it,” he said.
Martinez said they’re hoping around 10-15 kids sign up and expect to begin the program sometime in January. He said the program will meet twice a month for two hours each day.
There will be five advisers for the program and on-duty crews will also help with training, Martinez said. He said the Explorers will be able to spend some time on shifts and participate in ride-alongs with the engines, and will also get to compete in Explorer competitions.
The cost for the program will be $36 for liability insurance and Martinez said the department is working on getting donations for uniforms to keep the program affordable.
Martinez said the program will be challenging both mentally and physically, so they are looking for teens who have the drive to learn and are willing to put in the effort.
Martinez and Kurtz said the department is very excited about starting the program and are looking forward to teaching local kids about fire service and getting them interested in that career.
Kurtz didn’t have the Explorer experience when he was younger, so he said it’s great that he gets to give back to the community by educating kids and giving them more of a head start than he was able to get.
He said it would be nice to one day see a past Explorer join the department’s volunteer program and later go on to become a Hanford firefighter.
