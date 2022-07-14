The Hanford Fire Department has replaced the flooring in stations 1 and 2 to allow stepped-up sanitation after COVID-19, and reduce risk of tracking fire-related carcinogens into the stations.
"During COVID-19 we realized that there was a serious issue with keeping a truly clean station," said Fire Chief Steve Pendergrass. "We have a process called Clean Cab, a system to minimize the exposure to carcinogens after structure fires. The thing with COVID-19 was that we realized we couldn't properly sanitize the floors."
The plan to replace the station floors was approved by the City Council on April 19, and the contract was awarded to local vendor Robinson's Interiors, which completed the contract for both stations.
The flooring that was chosen was luxury vinyl, a flooring type with a life of 12 to 20 years, Pendergrass said.
"If we had gone with concrete floors it would have cost the city $75,000 per station. This option allowed us to have both stations done for just $48,000," Pendergrass said.
Station 1 was built in 1989 and Station 2 was built in the same year. When Station 3 was built in 2019, the outdated flooring was eliminated.
"We'll be able to properly decontaminate the floors, and they will last the city a long time. We also were able to support a local business in the process," Pendergrass said.
The funding for the project came from the accumulated capital outlay reserves, according to the project documents available on the city website.
The flooring that the project replaced was 12 to 14 years of age according to the city staff report in the project request presented to the council.
"The current carpet and linoleum ... is worn beyond repair or cleaning. Personnel have attempted to decontaminate living spaces as best as possible, but carpet is not possible to effectively decontaminate without professional cleaning each time," the staff report stated.
Pendergrass explained that carcinogen exposure is a significant risk taken upon entering the fire service.
"I want to say that just entering into the profession, mind this is an average, but just entering into the fire service increases your risk for cancer by 60 percent. Any way that we can decrease that risk by decontamination we do," he said.
Leaving the turn out gear — gear that a firefighter wears on calls — in the engine bay is one example of an effort to reduce risk, Pendergrass said.
"What we realized however is that our boots, that didn't change. We would track in contaminates even with how careful we were and then couldn't properly clean the floors," Pendergrass said. "I am glad we were able to make the change to the new floors. It's safer for our firefighters in the long run."