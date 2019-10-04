HANFORD — Spend your Sunday with the Hanford Fire Department to kick off Fire Prevention Week.
The department will host an open house from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Oct.6 at Fire Station #1, 350 W. Grangeville Blvd.
There will be activities for kids, blood pressure check-ups, sugar level check-ups, fire station tours, hot dogs and snow cones, while supplies last. You may even get to meet the department’s new fire chief, who is expected to stop by.
This year the department will also offer station tours at its new Fire Station #3, located at 1070 S. 12th Ave., as well as a closer look at the city’s first ladder truck.
