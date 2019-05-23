HANFORD — With a motion and vote Tuesday night, Hanford City Council is officially allowing not only commercial recreational cannabis operations to locate in the city, but also cannabis dispensaries.
At the Council meeting Tuesday evening, members voted 3-1 to approve an ordinance to amend the city’s municipal code to allow non-storefront (delivery only) retail cannabis dispensaries and microbusinesses in Hanford’s industrial zone as a conditional use, and storefront retail dispensaries in the downtown zone as a conditional use.
The ordinance includes a detailed description of distance requirements from cannabis facilities to residential (200 feet away) and school areas (600 feet away).
The ordinance also amends the municipal code to allow both medical and adult use, aka recreational, commercial cannabis operations in the city.
During public comment before the vote, Rand Martin, a representative of Caliva — currently the only commercial cannabis business operating in the Industrial Park — thanked Council for their graciousness and openness during the over two-year process.
Martin said Caliva has worked with many state and local government agencies and Hanford has been unique in both Council’s and staff’s willingness to sit down and talk about ideas and different perspectives on how to move forward, even when the two sides disagreed.
Martin said he looked forward to contributing to the city hopefully through retail and delivery in the future.
“We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with the city of Hanford,” he said.
When it came time to vote, the ordinance passed 3-1 with “yes” votes from Vice Mayor John Draxler, and Council members Martin Devine and Francisco Ramirez. Councilman Art Brieno was the only “no” vote.
Mayor Sue Sorensen had recused herself from the discussion because she owns property in the downtown area, creating a potential conflict of interest, and abstained from the vote.
The ordinance will become effective 30 days from the May 21.
When asked, Community Development Director Darlene Mata said her office has already received many calls from interested parties.
More from Council
Council awarded a contract for single or double fiberized micro-surfacing treatment on several city streets, including large arterial streets and residential streets. Work is expected to begin next month and last for 30 days.
