The Hanford FFA Cotton Team with the Hanford Joint Union High School District Board of Trustees Tuesday night.   

FFA students from the Cotton Champion Team were recognized by their agriculture instructor, Lilly Pimentel, during the Hanford Joint Union High School District board meeting Tuesday night.

Pimentel introduced the students to the board, then explained the team's recent accomplishments.

“We had four contests that we competed in this year. We started in early October at the Cotton Contest, and we had the first high team. We later had State Finals at Fresno State. This was actually my B Team last year, and they tied for first place, which had never happened before,” said Pimentel.

