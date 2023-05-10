FFA students from the Cotton Champion Team were recognized by their agriculture instructor, Lilly Pimentel, during the Hanford Joint Union High School District board meeting Tuesday night.
Pimentel introduced the students to the board, then explained the team's recent accomplishments.
“We had four contests that we competed in this year. We started in early October at the Cotton Contest, and we had the first high team. We later had State Finals at Fresno State. This was actually my B Team last year, and they tied for first place, which had never happened before,” said Pimentel.
Students Adisyn Bush, Micah Bradley, Madison King-Harp, and Alisyen Adney-Pacheco, were accompanied by family and friends, and each got the opportunity to thank the board for their support of the FFA programs.
In other business, an update on the child nutrition fund was provided during the meeting, showing that roughly $1.5 million will be left over at the end of the school year.
District officials have to present an action plan to the state which details the ways in which the extra funds will be spent.
The extra funds will be spent at the start of the next school year, and will be used to purchase higher-quality food items and give students a wider selection of lunch and breakfast options, officials said.
Removal of a fence along the bus drive at Hanford West High School was approved without further board discussion, as well as a waiver renewal request to relocate the Hanford Community Day School for the 2023-24 school year.