As October comes to a close, the students of the Hanford FFA Chapter take to their neighborhoods in the spirit of Halloween.
Instead of trick or treating for candy, the chapter members trick-or-treat for canned food. Hanford FFA has successfully collected non-perishable food items since the San Francisco earthquake of 1989. This year was no exception, but instead of donating to San Francisco, the chapter now collects and donates to the local Salvation Army to support the needs of disadvantaged community members throughout the year.
To engage students and collect as many cans as possible, Trick or Treat for Canned Goods is set up as a friendly, or not so friendly, competition among the nine different ag teachers and their students.
A week prior to the Trick-or-Treat event, teams of students head out to designated neighborhoods in Hanford to distribute bags with a reminder to fill the bags with non-perishable food donations.
At 5:30 on the dot, students and teachers load in vans and race out of the Hanford Agriculture Farm with 90 minutes on the clock to collect their cans. Students in Hanford FFA shirts can be seen going door to door picking up the pre-arranged donation and knocking for any extra canned food items. At the conclusion of the time limit, teams head back to the farm where cans are placed in donation boxes and weighed by parent volunteers.
This year Hanford FFA collected a total of 4,176 pounds of non-perishable food items among nine different teams. The support from the community during this annual event allows the Hanford FFA Chapter to put into action the “Living to Serve” portion of the FFA motto. Over 220 hours of community service was earned for this fun-filled community service event and over 115 Hanford FFA members participated.
