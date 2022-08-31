The cooling center at the Longfield Center, 560 S. Douty St., will be extending hours through the Labor Day weekend due to extreme heat, according to the City of Hanford.
The center will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. starting on Thursday, Sept. 1, through Tuesday, Sept. 6. A forecast from the National Weather Service Hanford office calls for high temperatures ranging from a high of 108 degrees on Thursday, to 113 on Tuesday.
Free transportation to the cooling center will be provided through KART for those residents in need; all citizens are advised to remain hydrated and avoid caffeinated and alcoholic beverages, and not to leave children and pets unattended in a vehicle.