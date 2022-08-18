The City of Hanford has extended the operational hours for its cooling center at Longfield Center, located at 560 S. Douty St.
The cooling center will be open through Sunday, Aug. 21 because of high temperature predictions from the National Weather Service, according to the Fire Department.
Projected temperatures are in the triple digits with daytime highs predicted to range from 105 to 107 degrees.
The center will be in operation from 1 to 8 p.m. during the peak heat of the day and citizens are advised to remain hydrated, avoid alcohol and caffeinated drinks, and stay out of direct sunlight as much as possible.
People at a high risk for heatstroke - children, elderly, and those with health problems - should remain indoors or in the coolest places possible until the heat passes, according to officials.
It's important not to leave children and/or pets unattended in a vehicle even with the windows down.
Contact Brian Johnson at the City of Hanford via email at btjohnson@cityofhanfordca.com or by phone (559) 537-7999 for more information about the cooling center.