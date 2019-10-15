HANFORD — The Hanford Police Department Explorers Post ended the year strong with a second place finish at the 2019 Central Coast Explorer Competition.
The competition was the fourth and final one of the year for the team, and while adviser Sgt. Albert Cano said there were a few minor hiccups, overall the team did well. The team was the champion of the three previous competitions.
“I can’t complain,” Cano said. “That’s a pretty good year.”
The small one-day 2019 Central Coast Explorer Competition consisted of around six scenarios and three physical events. Hanford placed in the top four teams in five of the events:
- 1st place – tug of war.
- 2nd place – active shooter and hazardous response scenarios.
- 3rd place – crisis negotiation scenario.
- 4th place – felony stop scenario.
While a few mistakes were made during some of the scenarios, which hurt the team in the competition, Cano said he thought the mistakes provided a good life lesson for the Explorers and will prepare them for the future.
“It will stick with them and help later in life,” he said. “That’s what’s good about competitions.”
In addition, two Hanford Explorers, Gabe Cano and Jordan Cardona, earned laptops as part of a scholarship. Cano said the scholarship process included an application, a personal essay and an oral interview with a panel during the competition.
“It was a great competitive year,” Cano said.
Now that the competitions are over for the year, Cano said he will gear up towards training the next group of Explorers. The team will train about every two weeks until competitions start again in April.
Cano thanked his fellow advisers like Officer DJ Vargas for the help with training, and Police Chief Parker Sever and the rest of the administration at the department for their continued support of the program.
He said the post will now fundraise, recruit more explorers and just get ready for its next chapter. In the meantime, the Explorers will also continue with another important aspect of the program.
“They do a ton of community service,” Cano said. “It seems like every week they’re doing something.”
Cano said the Explorers put in thousands of hours of community service a year and he’s received nothing but positive compliments about all the hard work and time they are putting forth.
In fact, the Hanford City Council recently invited the Explorers to be recognized at the next council meeting on Nov. 5.
To follow the Hanford Police Department Explorers Post's progress, visit its Facebook page @hanfordpoliceexplorers or on Instagram @hanford_explorers1014.
