Temperatures in parts of the San Joaquin Valley, including Hanford, are expected to reach a high of 99 degrees this Sunday.
“We’re looking at highs rising about 15 degrees above average,” said Brian Ochs, a meteorologist at National Weather Service Hanford. “Highs in the middle of May are right around 85 degrees, at least in our portion of the valley.”
“It’s quite warm but not unusual,” Ochs added. “In May, we get one or two days where we do reach triple digits.”
According to the weather service, the high temperature in Hanford is expected to first breach 90 degrees on Saturday, with a high around 96 degrees. Sunday has an expected high around 99 degrees. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week will see high temperatures of 97, 96 and 95 degrees, respectively.
Ochs said it could be theoretically possible for temperatures to hit triple digits in the San Joaquin Valley this weekend.
“It’s possible,” Ochs said. “We’re looking at highs in the 90s, upper 90s on Sunday, 99 in Hanford specifically. It will be very close at least.”
According to the California Nevada River Forecast Center, some locations in the Sierra Nevada still have snow depths above 8 feet after a series of intense winter storms this year. As the weather warms, some of the snow will melt and flow into the Central Valley.
General Manager of the Kings River Conservation District, David Merritt, said at a town hall event in late April that he doesn’t expect any significant flooding from the Kings River, but also warned that issues as simple as rodents or a tree falling could change that.
The weather service has placed Kings, Fresno and Tulare counties under a flood warning until 10 a.m. Saturday due to increased flow rates in the Kings River. The weather service warned that flooding could be imminent in vulnerable locations, with certain low-water crossings potentially inundated.
“We are expecting some increased flows as it gets warmer,” Ochs said. “This weekend and over next week as well. There will be at least some rises in some rivers and waterways. In the places where there is already flooding, it could worsen. At this time, we’re not expecting any flood stages to get reached along the rivers. There’s still going to be some higher releases from the dams.”