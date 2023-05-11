Temperatures in parts of the San Joaquin Valley, including Hanford, are expected to reach a high of 99 degrees this Sunday.

“We’re looking at highs rising about 15 degrees above average,” said Brian Ochs, a meteorologist at National Weather Service Hanford. “Highs in the middle of May are right around 85 degrees, at least in our portion of the valley.”

“It’s quite warm but not unusual,” Ochs added. “In May, we get one or two days where we do reach triple digits.”

Tags

Associate Editor / Reporter

Recommended for you