Adventist Health Hospital has seen an uptick in influenza and COVID-19 cases in the emergency department, as summertime brings people together.
"In the last two months there has been an increase of about 30% in patient volume with cases of influenza and COVID-19," said Magan Storm, a doctor at the hospital since 2019. "Summer heat has also increased cases of heat stroke and severe sun burns."
Storm said that with the end of mandated masks in most places, and summer being a time for gatherings, the emergency room is a busier place.
"The summer heat is really good for the virus. We have seen multiple cases of a patient with both COVID-19 and influenza in the recent months," Storm said.
Storm noted deep concern about the number of unvaccinated people in the region.
"With COVID-19 we have seen the sickest patients are the un-vaccinated. Vaccinated individuals still can get sick, but they aren't as likely to develop severe cases as their un-vaccinated counterparts," she said.
With the increase in cases, the hospital has created visitation guidelines for admitted patients. Visitors must be vaccinated or show a 72-hour negative COVID-19 test to visit a patient. The emergency department allows one visitor per patient and all visitors and patients must wear a surgical mask while inside the building, according to officials.
"In the beginning, COVID was, and still is, more dangerous for the un-vaccinated population," Storm said. "We saw a lot of very sick patients, whether they were young or older didn't seem to matter. It was a very scary time for everyone."
She continued, "As more information was given to medical providers we tried to continue to provide the best care for our patients. As the strains kept changing, we saw some asymptomatic patients. They would be sick with COVID-19 and not know, then go about their day-to-day lives.
"There is still a lot of COVID out there. It is starting to become endemic, so that means it isn't just going to go away."
Storm noted that flu and COVID-19 symptoms are similar in many regards, and said the hospital has a test that identifies both that is given to anybody who is admitted.
According to Storm, patients are treated using a triage system, identifying the sickest patient first and working from there to create a priority.
"When a patient comes into the ED, we try to have them triaged within the first 10 minutes. This helps us to determine what time limit their complaint has," Storm said.