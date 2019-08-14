HANFORD — Joy Gabler, Hanford Elementary School District superintendent, spent Tuesday visiting different school sites and taking in the excitement of the first day of school.
Gabler said there was a great turnout at the schools and the day went smoothly.
“It was almost as if we picked up right where we left off at the end of last year,” she said.
This year, the district added a total of 25 new teachers and several administrators. Gabler said some of the new teachers replaced retired teachers or teachers who moved away, while others are additions to the staff based on future projections.
The district ended last year with 6,042 students and Gabler said she expects around 6,000 students this year, if not more.
While the district will continue the various athletic programs, clubs and other activities from past years, Gabler was excited to announce a couple new activities.
Last spring, the district conducted a trial run for a Science Olympiad for fourth through sixth grades.
Gabler said the Olympiad was so successful with the few schools that participated that the district has decided to make it a districtwide event.
“It’s great to see the sciences unfolding at our sites,” Gabler said.
Also new this year will be a leadership academy for the junior high schoolers on Wednesday afternoons. The program will start in October and will focus on academics and other outreach efforts, Gabler said.
Overall, Gabler said she and the rest of the district will continue to serve the students and families of Hanford through great work and by promoting excellence. She said they are all looking forward to supporting students, staff and families not only academically, but socially and emotionally as well.
She wanted to let parents know that full stomachs mean students are ready to learn, so HESD students can eat both breakfast and lunch for free at their schools sites.
Gabler also wanted to remind drivers to be cautious during their morning commutes and watch out for students walking to school.
