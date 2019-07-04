On June 28, approximately 130 students from the Hanford Elementary School District showcased what they accomplished during the HESD Summer Enrichment Program.
Parents and families were invited to see what their child accomplished during the two week program. This is not the first time HESD has provided a Summer Enrichment program, but the first time they have partnered with the community to provide opportunities for students to experience different types of activities.
The makeup of the program involved working with businesses from Hanford and Fresno along with HESD teachers and Fresno State music professor.
Students in third through fifth grades had the option to attend their morning session at one of the following Hanford businesses: Kings Dance Center, CrossFit Hanford, Hwa Rang DO Hanford Academy, and Lee’s United Gymnastics Academy.
Bricks 4 Kidz out of Fresno, California also provided robotics and engineering instruction using Legos. Students also had the opportunity to participate in an Art Academy from HESD art teacher, Carla Bode.
All students participated and were highly engaged in music class under the direction of Dr. Emily Mason from Fresno State University as well as computer coding and science instruction based on the Next Generation Science Standards.
HESD Superintendent, Joy Gabler, had the vision to design a program that would provide students with new opportunities and experiences within the community as well as develop student’s skills in physical education, technology, science and the arts.
Students enjoyed sharing their accomplishments with their parents and many students said they would love to be back next year.
One parent shared that her son “couldn’t wait for the gates to open each morning. He was so excited to learn and create all that was offered.”
HESD plans to offer the program again next summer as well. HESD would like to thank parents, teachers and participating businesses for their support in making the HESD Summer Enrichment Program a success.
