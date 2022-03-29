Adventist Health announced the addition of Dr. Joshua Strunk to its healthcare staff.
Strunk, who has a doctorate in osteopathic (DO) medicine, joined the organization in March. He will care for patients at Adventist Health Medical Office: Avenal West.
Dr. Strunk comes to Adventist Health from the Family Healthcare Network in Hanford.
Specializing in family medicine, Strunk is committed to whole person, multifaceted, evidence-based care. He commonly treats diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, joint pain, anxiety, depression, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, also known as COPD.
Dr. Strunk earned his DO from the Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine, followed by his family medicine residency at Loma Linda University. He earned the Academic Achievement Award from the House of Representatives of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, and is a member of the American College of Osteopathic Medicine and the American Academy of Family Physicians.
Driven by a desire to better the lives of others, Dr. Strunk volunteers in domestic disaster relief, and participates in overseas mission trips through Maranatha, a religious organization.
“My personal mission is to carry forward the healing ministry of Jesus Christ in my professional and private capacities and to represent the gospel through my character,” he said.
When he’s not caring for patients locally and around the globe, Strunk enjoys camping, hiking and horseback riding.
Dr. Strunk — who will serve at Hanford Complex Care and Adventist Health Medical Office: Hanford Family Medicine Residency, in addition to Adventist Health Medical Office: Avenal West — is accepting new patients.