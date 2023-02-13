A report detailing the 2021-22 school accountability report cards for all schools in the Hanford Joint Union High School District will be presented to the school board at Tuesday night's meeting.

The board meeting will be held at the district office, 823 W. Lacey Blvd starting at 6 p.m.

The accountability reports track the academic performance of individual schools following state-mandated testing results, as well as graduation rates and teacher preparedness.

