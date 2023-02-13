A report detailing the 2021-22 school accountability report cards for all schools in the Hanford Joint Union High School District will be presented to the school board at Tuesday night's meeting.
The board meeting will be held at the district office, 823 W. Lacey Blvd starting at 6 p.m.
The accountability reports track the academic performance of individual schools following state-mandated testing results, as well as graduation rates and teacher preparedness.
Additionally, the board is set to complete another statement of need for 30-day substitute teaching permits. The statement of need must be filled out at the school district office, indicating that either no credentialed person is available or that those available are not deemed qualified for substitute teaching.
The board declares that a sufficient number of credentialed teachers are not available to fill vacancies for substitute teaching during the 2023-24 school year.
The board will also consider new textbook adoptions, which are set to cost approximately $19,275. As well as the certification of 2022-23 temporary athletic coaches.
Also on the agenda is the approval of Resolution No. 23-02, which would allow a permanent classified employee to be added to a reemployment list for 39 months. This would happen if an employee couldn’t return to work after they exhaust all available leaves of absence, paid or unpaid, including differential leave, and are not medically able to return to their position.
Also on the docket for board approval is the contract with the California College Guidance Initiative. The agreement with the Foundation for California Community Colleges would allow the sharing of student educational data with the greater purpose of being able to upload that information to the California Colleges website.