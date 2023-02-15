Hanford Joint Union High School District board member Alicia Martella was recognized during Tuesday night's board meeting with a permanent gavel presented by Superintendent Victor Rosa.
The presentation recognized her years of hard work and dedication to students and staff.
Additionally, the board approved Resolution 23-02, which would allow a permanent classified employee to be added to a reemployment list for 39 months. The board also approved a statement of need for 30-day substitute teaching permits.
Rosa addressed traffic flow for the Hanford West campus, saying bus pick-up station for students would be moved back to its previous location. A fencing project has been proposed and a bid on the project has not been completed. The goal is to have construction on the project start during spring break.
Rosa also updated the board on a joint committee between the high school union and several local government offices. The committee would include two members of the board of trustees, representatives from public works, the district and city council, as well as some county officials. Board members Melonie Robinson and Martella volunteered to serve on the new committee.
The board of trustees also moved to renew its contract with the California College Guidance Initiative and will continue to share student educational data.