Hanford Joint Union High School District board member Alicia Martella was recognized during Tuesday night's board meeting with a permanent gavel presented by Superintendent Victor Rosa.

The presentation recognized her years of hard work and dedication to students and staff.

Additionally, the board approved Resolution 23-02, which would allow a permanent classified employee to be added to a reemployment list for 39 months. The board also approved a statement of need for 30-day substitute teaching permits.

Tags

Recommended for you