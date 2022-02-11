Nuisance birds are on high alert in downtown Hanford. Thanks to an abatement program instituted by the City over the past few years, tens of thousands of pigeons and crows that once flocked to a narrow downtown area of Hanford at night have reportedly shied away.
When the City Council authorized City Manager Mario Cifuentez to contract with Integrated Avian Solutions (IAS) "to move the crow population in Downtown Hanford," it issued a Project Area Map that precisely instructs falconers where to release their raptors. The map is similar in shape to a ski boot. It covers a limited downtown area from Staples and Amtrak to FAST Credit Union and Chase Bank, from the Superior Court house to Kings Gun Center, with a narrower eastward boundary up to West Florinda Street.
"The bulk of the contract takes place within the downtown district," said Cifuentez. "The Council agreed it was important to remove these crows from the business district because of the unsanitary conditions.
"Folks referred to it as 'blight,'" the city manager continued, adding the program has proved successful. "The way we know is the complaints from the citizens downtown have gone away."
No Fly Zone Map
The official map is a key element of the project because it informs the public where they can expect nuisance birds — including crows and pigeons — to be relocated. The map also helps falconers control where their birds of prey should fly.
Although only a portion of Hanford is covered by aggressive raptors — falcons and hawks — city officials and avian experts hired to tackle the problem said the program is a success.
How Hanford residents define success depends on where they live. More specifically, where they shop and conduct business.
The contract with IAS is not to exceed $55,600 for the calendar year 2022. A portion of the Crow Abatement program funding ($10,000) is derived from Fund 025 Central Parking and Improvements. In addition, Main Street Hanford's board, composed of local businesses owners, voted to support the 2022 program with $10,000.
The problem with crows and pigeons — which drop massive quantities of corrosive feces on building rooftops and awnings, trees, lamp posts, vehicles, benches and people — dates back to at least the early 1990s.
"Crows have roosted in downtown Hanford for decades," a city Staff Report states. "However, the population has escalated in recent years to levels that are now deemed problematic by much of the affected business community."
Adam Baz, a California-based project manager with IAS, emphasized the firm was contracted to move invasive birds from a very specific downtown area.
"Hanford was suffering from a massive crow infestation problem," said Baz, who manages similar projects in Madera, Delano and Corcoran. "Crows come in to roost — another word for 'sleep.' Over the night, they produce an impressive amount of waste. That's what people were primarily concerned about — the crow poop."
The objective, Baz said, was to "relocate" birds away from Hanford's core business district.
"The objective is not — or has never been — to eliminate or get rid of the crows," Baz said. "They are a protected species that deserves to live here. The objective is to move them so they are less of a problem for people."
IAS has worked with city officials and Main Street Hanford staff for years to help alleviate the problem. The map is a result of joint efforts to target a specific downtown area with "the most pressing problems," according to Baz.
"People see a large number of crows and they assume it's not working," he said. "We're not here to chase crows away from every corner of Hanford — that's just not possible."
The purpose is to frighten crows, which are reported to be extremely intelligent. They've learned to stay away from the downtown perimeter, where businesses pay IAS falconers to scare the birds off.
"It has worked remarkably well," said Baz.
He estimates the number of crows who land within the mapped perimeter has gone from up to 10,000 to a few dozen on some nights.
Raptors Do the Job
Hanford's city manager said he's pleased with the results.
"We're very happy with it," Cifuentez said of the $55,600 contract with IAS, qualifying that the map covers specific boundaries and comprises only about 60 percent of the downtown district.
"This is the second year of the [IAS] contract," Cifuentez said, noting it's too early to know whether the City Council will approve the abatement program in 2023.
"Between the two years, it's just night and day — the difference," Cifuentez continued. "When you look, the mess just is not there anymore. Avian Solutions is very responsive. If I get a complaint from a business, or anyone, I contact them and they move their falcons immediately."
Moving falcons — and hawks — is IAS's primary business. To that end, the company subcontracts with experts: falconers.
Brad Pafford and Shaylene Davis are two falconers currently working to help Hanford move crows and pigeons away from the officially mapped downtown perimeter.
Pafford, 50, a master falconer, and Davis, 31, displayed their talents — and birds of prey — on a recent February evening, as the sun began to set over a warm Central Valley.
"A lot of people still see crows, so they think it doesn't work," said Pafford, who's from Indiana but currently resides in Fresno. "We can't kick them out of town completely. We can only manipulate them to move from one area to another."
Crows are extremely smart, he said, noting their intelligence works in the falconer's favor because crows learn quickly to be very afraid.
"Sometimes, the birds memorize what we look like and they see there's a laser," Pafford said, referring to the bright stream of light falconers use to guide raptors into trees and atop buildings. "They equate laser with hawk and realize they might get killed."
Although falcons are used to scare pigeons and crows, hawks are preferable because they're larger — more intimidating.
A Harris's hawk is the most common bird of prey for chasing away nuisance birds, said Davis, who describes them as "very gregarious." In fact, Davis has two Harris's hawks, while Pafford has three — plus a peregrine falcon.
"Each are good for different things," said Pafford. "We use hawks as much as we can."
He attributes the crow problem in the region to the abundance of walnut orchards.
Lest people think it's an unfair match, both falconers pointed out there are thousands of crows for each bird of prey in the twilight sky.
"With raptors, seventy percent die in their first year," said Pafford, noting they are typically killed because of rat poisoning, moving vehicles and "bad hunters" (inexperienced falconers).
"The young and the dumb, they die pretty quickly," the master falconer mused.
"As long as your hawk is confident it will push back," said Davis. "But if it isn't, it can easily get attacked or injured by the crows. They can carry it off by misdirecting it."
Compared to pigeons, crows are born smart. They learn quickly, which may explain why stuffed scarecrows no longer intimidate most birds in cornfields.
"There has to be some menace of prey for it to work," said Pafford.
"We don't kill a lot of crows," said Davis. "One or two to send a message. They're so smart that they pick up on cues.
"We're abating pest birds," she continued. "It's an organic form of pest control. We're not using anything toxic to kill the pest animals."
Although there was not an abundance of "pests" in the sky when the two falconers were working recently, Davis said she has seen up to 15,000 crows at a time take flight over Hanford.
"Sometimes, during the winter months when crows start to migrate, there are thousands of birds," she said. "They don't even bother to land in town anymore, which is really great because we know that it's working."
"Essentially, we're doing maintenance now, because it's under control," said Pafford.
Strategic Air Command
"It's a strategy that works," Baz said of the relocation goal. "We're moving them away from the areas where their presence is most problematic for the most number of people. There may be boundaries on the outskirts of town that still have a crow problem, but it's not affecting that many people."
"It does work," Davis said of Hanford's avian abatement program. "As long as it's done right, it absolutely works."
Paula Lehn of FAST Credit Union agreed.
"Absolutely, it's working," she said.
Davis said the program is 100 percent successful, which she defined according to boundaries.
"One hundred percent success for us is that the project area we're paid to deal with is effective," said the general falconer. "We're only paid to control a certain portion of Hanford. The city gives us a map and tells us this is the perimeter we're paying you to handle."
Occasionally, Davis and Pafford are approached by onlookers with specific objectives on their minds: to ask why the falconers aren't covering more territory, to lecture them about the ethics of chasing crows with birds of prey, or to thank them for abating the bird poop problem that plagues Hanford.
"The people of this town, they've been hugely supportive," Davis said. "I get a lot of 'Thank you's."
As Baz explained, crows come to Hanford primarily to roost, or sleep, at night.
Thanks to falconers, city leaders and a handful of business owners, the crows of Hanford sleep no more — at least not within the perimeter of an officially mapped downtown area.
