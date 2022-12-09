SANDRA AND MARK DAWSON.jpg
Sandra and Mark Dawson sit inside Buddy's Trophies on Friday afternoon. They recalled their trip to the Antarctic which was interrupted by a series of events, including their ship being struck by a rogue wave.

 Gary Feinstein, Contributor

Mark and Sandra Dawson's eagerly-anticipated cruise to Antarctica was derailed this month by what the Hanford man described as "just dumb luck."

After one incident turned their ship, The Viking Polaris, around before they could disembark, the ship was struck on Dec. 6 by a “rogue wave” that killed one passenger and injured at least four others, according to news reports.

“There were 30-foot swells and wind blowing water into parts of the ship and we pretty much knew that if another wave hit, we were just going to go out with it. For [those directly hit by the wave] it was just terrifying,” Dawson said, adding that he and his wife were staying in a part of the ship that was largely undamaged by the wave, though they still felt its affects.

