Mark and Sandra Dawson's eagerly-anticipated cruise to Antarctica was derailed this month by what the Hanford man described as "just dumb luck."
After one incident turned their ship, The Viking Polaris, around before they could disembark, the ship was struck on Dec. 6 by a “rogue wave” that killed one passenger and injured at least four others, according to news reports.
“There were 30-foot swells and wind blowing water into parts of the ship and we pretty much knew that if another wave hit, we were just going to go out with it. For [those directly hit by the wave] it was just terrifying,” Dawson said, adding that he and his wife were staying in a part of the ship that was largely undamaged by the wave, though they still felt its affects.
The couple, married for more than 45 years, own Buddy’s Trophies located at 105 E. 8th St. in Hanford.
Over the years, they have been on more than two dozen cruises together.
“It's the concept of having your hotel move every night — you wake up in a different place,” Mark said about the appeal of a cruise. “There are tours to do and good food. It’s amazing.”
There was one port they had yet to dock in, however, a country high on Sandra’s cruise “to-do” list: Antarctica.
About three years ago, the couple decided to make the approximately 16,000-mile round trip cruise to Antarctica by way of Argentina.
Of course, three years ago, the COVID-19 virus had other plans and the trip was postponed. The couple tried again last year, making it as far as Buenos Aires before being sent back home after it was discovered their cruise ship was dealing with an outbreak of COVID.
In November, however, the couple finally made it — though things still didn’t go according to plan.
“We thought that the third time would be the charm,” Dawson said. “We wanted an adventure and I guess we got it. It’s like that old saying, ‘I wanted adventure in the worst way – and that’s exactly how I got it.’”
While disembarking from the cruise ship to the mainland of Antarctica by way of a series of small inflatable zodiac boats, the first disaster struck. According to a report from Fox 5 San Diego, “one boat exploded, shattering [a] passenger’s leg.”
It was determined that the ship would head back to Argentina to get the woman the medical care she needed, according to reports. To get there, the ship would have to travel through the Drake Passage, a body of water between the tip of South America and the northernmost tip of Antarctica.
“[It is] the roughest water on the surface of the planet,” Dawson said.
Then, shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, the ship was struck by a “rogue wave," shattering windows and collapsing walls, according to reports.
The Dawsons, awakened by the noise and shaking of the ship, were escorted with other passengers to a safer part of the ship by crew members, Dawson said. Once the immediate threat was over, things went back to relative normal, he said. With another couple of days’ worth of ocean to traverse before making land in Ushuaia, Argentina, the crew provided entertainment and meals. The final night was marked with crew members leading passengers in a sing-a-long of traditional sea shanties.
Dawson said that the remaining days aboard the ship were good ones and the crew did what they could to put people at ease.
“There was a small group of people that were just not happy. But the vast majority of the people on the ship not directly affected were like, 'This is kind of an adventure," he said.
While the event caused momentary anxiety and confusion, it hasn’t turned the Dawsons off the idea of hitting the high seas again in the future. In fact, they already have a follow-up cruise booked.
“No, it hasn’t turned us off at all. What we have decided is that after three failed attempts to get to Antarctica, next time we’re probably going to go somewhere else,” he said with a laugh.
The couple recently returned home, getting back into the swing of things at their trophy shop, which was originally owned by Sandra's father and celebrated its 60th year in business in 2020.