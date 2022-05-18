The Hanford City Council voted unanimously Tuesday not to support Measure F, which if passed by voters on June 7, would raise the sales tax across most of Kings County an additional .5% to 7.75%.
The tax increase would be effective on Jan. 1, 2023, and the proceeds, estimated at $11.7 million per year, would be used exclusively to support the personnel, infrastructure and equipment needs of the Kings County Fire Department. The ordinance needs 50% plus one vote to pass.
“I personally believe the County failed. The County, and that includes the Board of Supervisors, failed on providing for their public safety,” Councilmember Francisco Ramirez said. “The County could have implemented their own sales tax on their own people. I would rally behind it if it was half a cent, but when we did it was at a half of cent for all of us. We must look at what the citizens of the city of Hanford need — and we need public safety — and I believe it is critical at this very point in time in the history of Hanford.”
Hanford Fire Chief Steve Pendergrass also voiced opposition to Measure F at the meeting.
“Coming forward in opposition to something that supports another public agency is very difficult,” Pendergrass said. “Especially in the brotherhood and sisterhood of fire services [this] is one of the hardest things I've ever had to do.”
The council also voted to retain the Farley Law Firm to provide conflict counsel for council members Art Brieno and Ramirez in the matter of Darlene Mata vs. The City of Hanford, Art Brieno and Francisco Ramirez. Mata, formerly the city's community development director, sued the city in March this year, claiming to have endured ongoing harassment, discrimination and retaliatory behavior among other allegations.
Both council members Brieno and Ramirez, voiced their opposition to retaining Farley Law Firm and wanted to seek outside counsel, stating that using Farley Law Firm would be a conflict of interest. City Attorney Farley asked Brieno and Ramirez to recuse themselves. They did not agree.
An update on the development of Heroes Park was given to the council as well. The city has received the fully executed grant from the state and the preliminary title report for the proposed project property. The draft design request for proposal is underway.
The city has also completed the property survey and legal description, a draft purchase and sales agreement escrow instructions are in progress, and they have the appraisal in process.
Some residents in attendance questioned why Heroes Park was getting the money, while the Hidden Valley Ranch project was still incomplete.
The recommendation from the city manager was for the City Council to create a CIP project and appropriate $10,291,308 to establish a project account for acquiring and developing the new 40-acre Heroes Park. The money would be used to complete the first phase of Heroes Park.
Council has to appropriate the $8.5 million from the general fund and then as the city spends it, it is reimbursed by the state. The motion passed unanimously.
Multiple city council members did say, however, that they have not forgotten Hidden Valley Park and they are moving towards getting it finished.