HANFORD — The Hanford City Council met Tuesday evening to tackle a full agenda, discussing smoking in city parks, public relations and much more.
Smoking in city parks
On the agenda Tuesday was a resolution in support of no tobacco and vaping in city parks.
Recently, the Regional Advocate Countering Tobacco (ReACT) program, under the direction of the California Health Collaborative, gave a presentation to council about keeping city parks tobacco- and vaping-free spaces.
Hanford Police Chief Parker Sever drafted the resolution, which was passed Tuesday night.
Several members of ReACT, most of which are local high schoolers, attended the meeting and said they were grateful for the resolution, but also asked council to adopt an ordinance that would require tobacco-free parks to protect people and kids from exposure to second hand smoke.
The members said they have collected over 5,000 pieces of tobacco litter, mainly near play areas at parks.
Council members commended the young people for standing up for what they believe in and said they were supportive of moving forward with creating an ordinance that would be enforceable by law.
Public relations
Council decided to enter into a contract for public relations services with DMI Agency.
During the goals and objectives meeting earlier this year, council made it a priority to hire a public relations firm in an effort to better connect with the community.
DMI Agency proposed a 12-month contract for $44,250 to provide social media services, improve the city’s website and provide more transparency in the work done by the city.
The agency, which has worked with the city of Visalia, Tulare County and the Visalia Chamber of Commerce, would like to update the city’s website first and then move on to increasing the city’s audience on social media and improving engagement.
Council was enthusiastic about being able to easily connect with the community in a variety of ways.
“This is a great starting point,” Councilman Francisco Ramirez said.
More from council
- In response to a mural request in the downtown zone that was not compliant with the city’s municipal code, council took no action on the request and instead decided to direct staff to look into the city mural requirements to possibly update the code.
- Council approved a cost recovery and indemnification agreement with Greenbrier Hemp Company, LLC. In the agreement, Greenbrier will provide the city with $25,000 in order for the city to hire assistance to draft a hemp ordinance, expediting the process.
- The city has hired Steven Pendergrass to be the new fire department chief. Interim City Manager Mike Olmos said Pendergrass is well qualified and the city is looking forward to having him on staff. He will begin work on Oct. 21.
- Olmos also said the recruitment process for next permanent city manager is going well. He said council has conducted interviews, is narrowing down the list of candidates and will hopefully make a decision in the next month or so.
