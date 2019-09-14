HANFORD — The Hanford City Council will meet Tuesday to hold three public hearings and discuss several items of general business.
The first public hearing on the agenda is a request to repeal the Downtown East Precise Plan as a regulatory document, adopt the underlying zoning for the plan area, and adopt the Downtown East Precise Plan as a guidance document.
The Downtown East Precise plan was adopted in 2013 and was intended to promote revitalization within the project area. The project area is just east of the central downtown area. Its borders are Ninth Street to the north, 10th Avenue to the east, the railroad tracks near Sixth Street to the south and Harris Street to the west.
During a strategic session held at the beginning of the year, council indicated that the plan was not accomplishing what it intended to do and at it their Feb. 19 meeting, members directed staff to begin the process to repeal the Downtown East Precise Plan as a regulatory document and adopt the plan by resolution as a guidance document.
The second public hearing pertains to potentially awarding a commercial cannabis business permit to Caliva to allow a medical and adult use cannabis dispensary in downtown Hanford.
The city opened the application period for cannabis permits in July and, according to a staff report, the city received a total of seven applications for retail storefront dispensaries.
Caliva has proposed a retail storefront and delivery dispensary for both medical and adult use cannabis at 104 S. Douty, on the northwest corner of Douty and 6th Street. The site is the former Serrano’s Furniture.
Caliva currently holds a cannabis distribution license with the city that is in good standing, which has opened them up for a streamlined permit process.
The last public hearing will be to approve the fiscal year 2018-2019 submittal of Community Development Block Grant Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER).
Members of the public will be able to voice their concerns to council during the public hearings.
Items of general business scheduled to be discussed by council include:
- Appointment of a Parking and Traffic Commissioner;
- Approving a municipal code amendment that would permit or permit with a conditional use permit colleges, exercise studios, large health facilities, business support services, and government offices in the regional commercial zone;
- Approving the city of Hanford revised 2019-2020 Investment Policy;
- Approving a Memorandum of Understanding with Kings County for the annexation of eight islands that are fully surrounded by the city of Hanford;
- Awarding a contract to Bush Construction, Inc. of Hanford for the Hanford Armona Road at Irwin Street traffic signal installation project.
In a study session before the regular meeting, council will receive a presentation from Machael Smith of the Kings/Tulare Homeless Alliance.
