Changes to downtown Hanford's traffic flow are on tap with City Council approval this week of a project combining four-way stops and a roundabout at three downtown intersections along Douty Street.
After looking at three options for traffic improvement projects during a study session on Tuesday the council voted 4-1, with Councilmember Lou Martinez voting no, to approve the option that includes four-way stops along Douty Street at the intersections of 6th Street and 8th Street, and the construction of a roundabout at 7th Street.
The project will increase parking in that corridor of downtown as well as sustain an acceptable level of service for traffic through 2042, and is projected to be less costly than the original project plan, which included three roundabouts along Douty Street.
Members of the public expressed mixed feelings during public comment, but seemed to think the council was headed in the right direction with a single roundabout downtown. Concern about the historical aesthetic of downtown was reiterated, however.
"We are concerned with the historical value of downtown Hanford," said longtime Hanford resident Larry Ferria. "Once you put these roundabouts in, there is no turning back."
Council discussion favored the idea of a single roundabout, although Martinez stood in stark opposition to the entire idea. Martinez stated no improvements were needed to the Douty and 7th Street intersection, that it works fine as it is, and that the city should work to improve the existing infrastructure.
The remaining members of the dias were unanimous on a single roundabout project, concluding that the improvements will increase traffic and pedestrian safety, while enhancing downtown.
"I'm an advocate for [this project] because I think it does the best to increase pedestrian safety, to increase parking spaces," said Councilmember Diane Sharp. "It's going to slow people down."
The city will now send out requests for proposals for a design engineering firm.
Also Tuesday, the Council held a public hearing to gather opinion on the annexation of a 19-acre county island south of Iona Avenue and west of 10th Avenue. The land is the current residency of at least three families who were present to voice their disapproval.
The item was brought to the Council after the Kings County Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) was presented with a request for a lot adjustment.
Mayor Travis Paden asked city staff how the annexation would affect those who lived on the property and if they would have to hook up to city utilities. Staff answered that the dwellings would stay connected to well services until the well failed, causing the houses to be connected to city utilities.
When public comment during the public hearing was opened, Andre Booker, a resident on the property in question, spoke against the annexation.
"We live there," said Booker. "This is our life."
Allen Para, whose family owns part of the property, stated that the residents don't want to be annexed into the city and there was no benefit to the annexation.
When it came to council discussion, Sharp asked if there was any way to keep the dwellings out of the annexation. Deputy City Manager Jason Water explained that LAFCO has a policy against creating substantial county islands, and excluding the portion of land where people reside would go against the policy.
Councilmember Kalish Morrow suggested that the dias oppose the LAFCO policy and motioned to approve the annexation with the exclusion of the portion of land on which people reside. Her motion was unanimously approved.
In other Council news, the dias approved two changes to police-related projects. While the Council was upset about the under budgetting, $40,000 of Accumulated Capital Outlay (ACO) funds were approved to cover the cost of completion for the Police Activities League parking lot project. In addition, $39,000 of ACO funding was approved to be used for the completion of the expansion of the police parking lot.
The dias also approved their meeting calendar for the coming year with the first meeting on Jan. 17.