Changes to downtown Hanford's traffic flow are on tap with City Council approval this week of a project combining four-way stops and a roundabout at three downtown intersections along Douty Street.

After looking at three options for traffic improvement projects during a study session on Tuesday the council voted 4-1, with Councilmember Lou Martinez voting no, to approve the option that includes four-way stops along Douty Street at the intersections of 6th Street and 8th Street, and the construction of a roundabout at 7th Street.

The project will increase parking in that corridor of downtown as well as sustain an acceptable level of service for traffic through 2042, and is projected to be less costly than the original project plan, which included three roundabouts along Douty Street.

