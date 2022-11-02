The Hanford City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to amend two existing energy service contracts and authorize the Community Development Department to apply for a grant through the Urban Community Drought Relief Program.
Public Works Deputy Director Jim Ross addressed the Council regarding two existing energy services contracts the city holds with ENGIE Services.
ENGIE works with Hanford to improve energy usage in various systems used by the city.
The goal was to authorize amendments to the contracts to waive approximately $500,000 in underperformance penalties and reduce future performance guarantees by 25% while providing for a 10-year operation and maintenance contract valued at $1,059, 974.
Ross said that the underperformance was caused by equipment and components that weren't functioning properly; ENGIE came in and repaired and replaced those components to increase efficiency.
"We are eliminating our cost for that maintenance agreement," Ross said.
Councilwoman Diane Sharp made a motion to approve the amendments; her motion was seconded by Councilwoman Amanda Saltray.
Deputy City Manager Jason Waters discussed the grant application through the Department of Water Resources to help provide funding for some city water projects.
"With that funding we will have the opportunity to do a number of things [like] drill new wells ... and set up a turf replacement program where the city can remove grass [on public property] and replace it with tolerant landscaping," Waters said.
The projects the community development engineers are looking to fund would require close to $16 million.
Waters additionally asked for a modification to the request to include funding to help improve wells 51 and 52 as potential projects since they are already in the works.
"The goal is to have this submitted in three weeks," Waters said.
Councilman Art Brieno motioned for approval and Sharp seconded the motion. The Council's vote was unanimous in favor of pursuing the grant funding.
The Council also voted unanimously to authorize City Manager Mario Cifuentez to execute a contract with Nielsen, Merksamer, Gross, and Leoni, LLP of Sacramento to provide state legislature advocacy services for Hanford throughout the 2023 calendar year.
The advocacy group helps provide a stronger voice for California cities that would otherwise be drowned out in the state legislature by representatives from larger cities such as Los Angeles and San Francisco.
The cost for the contract is $72,000, which breaks down to $6,000 per month.