The Hanford City Council on Tuesday approved a Community Development Block Grant request expected to bring the city $521,703, with Mayor Travis Paden voting no.

A proposed action plan for the money puts $139,108 towards housing rehabilitation, $48,255 towards the Kings County Commission on Aging’s meal program, $20,000 towards a warming center, $10,000 towards the Kings-Tulare Homeless Alliance, and $104,340 would be used for administrative costs.

The grant application and the action plan will be sent to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for approval.

