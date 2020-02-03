HANFORD – “It feels awesome,” Michael, 10, and Roman, 6, said in unison after winning the fan-favorite cosplay award at the Ohana Comic Con in Hanford Tuesday afternoon.
The brothers were dressed as their favorite video game characters, Sonic the Hedgehog and Mario, respectively.
When his name was called to show off his costume to the crowd and judges during the contest outside of the Hanford Fraternal Hall, Michael exhibited some of Sonic’s trademark lightning-fast speed, running in from behind the building, gold ring in hand, to applause from the crowd.
Shortly thereafter, brother Roman ran in wearing Mario’s trademark mustache and overalls, to the delight of the crowd.
The duo won gift certificates to use at any of the comic convention’s numerous vendor booths.
When asked what he likes about Sonic, the speed-racing blue hedgehog, Michael said, “pretty much everything,” adding that he can’t wait to see the live-action movie in theaters later this month.
“He really loves chili dogs,” Roman said about both Michael and Sonic’s favorite food item.
The Hanford duo regularly make videos for the social media app Tik Tok and will soon have their own YouTube channel.
“We make fighting videos and sometimes we do prize openings,” Michael said.
Viewers can follow their adventures on Tik Tok at @sonicchannle7231.
While the brothers are beginning their own movie-making careers, the pop culture convention featured several guests firmly established in the worlds of mainstream and independent filmmaking.
One may be intimidated by actor Robert Mukes’ 6-foot-10 inches stature and résumé full of monsters and criminals. However, the former football player-turned actor’s personable demeanor and genuine appreciation of fans is immediately apparent.
“They’re fantastic. I like interacting with fans of the movie and getting out and getting away from LA is great too,” he said
The towering actor attends 15-20 conventions a year, signing and selling autographs, memorabilia and photos with fans. Mukes said that when he appears in a new project — such as his recent role on HBO’s “Westworld” — there is a spike in fans’ enthusiasm about whatever it is, but the role most fans want to discuss is serial killer Rufus Firefly from “House of 1,000 Corpses.”
“It all falls back to ‘1,000 Corpses,’ — a cult classic,” he said. “I’m very fortunate to be in it.”
Mukes credits director Rob Zombie for the 2003 horror film’s longevity. Not only did he craft a good film with memorable characters, Mukes said, but the musician/director continues to perform songs from the film while on tour. The film was followed by two sequels.
The movie, which was almost never released due to the studio finding it too extreme according to its director, has become a cult classic and Halloween staple. Universal Studios even opened a haunted maze in the theme of the film last year at its Halloween Horror Nights attraction.
Other filmmakers signing autographs and selling their films and memorabilia at the event included Valley-based Michael S. Rodriguez — director of “Last American Horror Show” and “Lake of Shadows” — and visual effects artist and actor C. Andrew Nelson, known for his work playing Darth Vader in many “Star Wars” video games and the special edition of “The Empire Strikes Back.”
Visalia-based filmmaker Chris M. Mackey had a booth at which to sell DVDs and Blu Rays, including many of his own independent films.
“Monsters are always a draw. But is [your movie] different? People want something different. Fans are getting very eclectic in terms of what they collect and what they like,” he said.
Something different is what fans will get when Mackey screens a film he produced and co-wrote called “A Wolf and a Dragon go to Washington” at the Hanford Film Festival on March 7.
The short animated film, directed by Ally Gearing, is a political satire that follows the continuing adventures of two creatures that starred in previous live-action Mackey films.
Lemoore's Robert McMillan came to the convention to shop for video games and anime but found that the highlight of the day was meeting the celebrity guests and other fans.
"Meeting people, famous or semi-famous — I wasn't expecting that. I always wanted to meet someone at least semi-famous," he said.
