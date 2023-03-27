While the new grass planted in February at Hanford Civic Park to fix damage caused by the Winter Wonderland skating rink, vendors and visitors who used the area from early November through mid-January is in place, the grass and remaining seeded areas remain closed to the public for maintenance.

 

