Sue Sorensen, Mayor of the City of Hanford, announced June 5 that City Manager Darrel Pyle tendered his letter of resignation this morning. Mr. Pyle and his wife will begin a new chapter in life by moving out of state to be closer to their two grown children.
Here is the rest of the press release:
During the nearly seven years in this post, Mr. Pyle’s legacy includes several successful development projects and programs, including the update of the City’s General Plan and Zoning Ordinance, development of the Costco Shopping Center and Family Healthcare Network’s new downtown clinic, and the buildout of the Target Shopping Center.
He also delivered a wide variety of new restaurants and hotels including Kabob City, Buffalo Wild Wings, The Habit Burger Grill, In-N-Out Burger, Chipotle, the first Dunkin Donuts in the San Joaquin Valley, and Home 2 Suites. Mr. Pyle facilitated expansions in water and wastewater infrastructure that opened up Hanford’s east side for development.
One notable program developed by Mr. Pyle was the introduction of police-worn body cameras. This program improved public safety, the safety of the officers, and dramatically reduced legal challenges against the City. Also included in his Public Safety achievements are the expansion of the Hanford Police Department Facilities and the delivery of Hanford’s third Fire Station and the first Ladder Truck in Hanford’s history.
Mayor Sorensen notes that, as the City of Hanford continues to move forward, the budget is balanced, morale is high, and Council’s Goals and Objectives are being delivered at a record pace. Mayor Sorensen shared a common phrase to sum up the current state of the City, both the Community and the Organization:
“This is a GREAT time to be in Hanford, CA.”
Mayor Sorensen and the Council are appreciative of the leadership and service provided by Mr. Pyle since late-2012 and his support in their effort to recruit Hanford’s next City Manager. According to Mayor Sorensen, “We wish Darrel and his family the very best in whatever their future holds!”
