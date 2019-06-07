HANFORD — It was announced Wednesday evening that Hanford City Manager Darrel Pyle tendered his letter of resignation earlier that morning.
According to a press release, Pyle and his wife will begin a new chapter in their lives, moving out of state to be closer to their two grown children.
Thursday, Mayor Sue Sorensen said a lot of good things happened for Hanford under Pyle’s leadership, which she described as fiscally responsible.
During the nearly seven years in this post, Pyle’s legacy includes several development projects and programs, including an update of the City’s General Plan and Zoning Ordinance and development of the Costco Shopping Center, among others.
He also delivered a wide variety of new restaurants and hotels and facilitated expansions in water and wastewater infrastructure that opened up Hanford’s east side for development.
Notable public safety achievements under Pyle’s tenure include the introduction of police-worn body cameras, the expansion of the Hanford Police Department facilities and the delivery of Hanford’s third fire station and the first ladder truck in the city’s history.
“He left us in really good shape,” Sorensen said, adding Hanford should pride itself on the quality of leadership it has been able to foster.
Pyle was hired in Hanford in October 2012 after stints as the city manager in both Coalinga and Tulare. He beat out over 50 other applicants for the job in Hanford.
He had decades of experience in municipal government, previously serving as a finance director and deputy city manager in Porterville.
Sorensen said it will take the city some time to adjust, but the immediate plan is for Council to hold a special meeting on Monday to discuss the city’s options and make sure everything remains stable.
She said she expects the council to decide on whether or not an interim city manager will be hired before seeking a permanent replacement.
Moving forward, Sorensen said the city is in a healthy financial position and staff is currently in the middle of figuring out next fiscal year’s budget. She said all the departments are working together to continue delivering on the Council’s goals and objectives.
“This is a great time to be in Hanford, CA,” Sorensen said in the release.
Sorensen said she, the rest of Council and city staff are appreciative of the leadership and service provided by Pyle throughout his time in Hanford.
“We wish Darrel and his family the very best in whatever their future holds,” she said.
Pyle could not be reached for further comment.
