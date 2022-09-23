Hanford City Councilman Francisco Ramirez (District D) publicly apologized for and addressed accusations of misconduct made about him on social media, during Tuesday's City Council meeting.
Mayor Kalish Morrow privately requested he make the apology during the Council General Reports at the beginning of the meeting, according to Ramirez, who said he was reluctant to do so but agreed nonetheless. Morrow did not respond to repeated attempts to contact her for comment.
The accusations of misconduct appeared in a social media post made by former city councilman and mayor Russ Curry addressing Ramirez's conduct during a recent conference in Long Beach hosted by the California League of Cities.
The post appeared on Curry's Facebook page on Sept. 15 asking for transparency in the matter of Ramirez taking an "assistant" with him to the conference.
Hanford resident Erik Solis - Ramirez's assistant - was specifically addressed in the post, which questioned what funds if any were used to pay for his participation at the conference.
Curry said he was concerned that having a non-member at the conference could be a violation and jeopardized Hanford's membership with the League of Cities.
"I care about Hanford and I want to get voters informed [about City leadership]," Curry said.
According to the League of Cities, having an assistant registered and in attendance at the conference does not violate any rules.
"This doesn't break policy," a spokesperson from the League of Cities said. "We offer multiple registration options for both CLC members and non-members."
Ramirez responded to Curry's accusations via his own social media platforms stating that he was mentoring Solis and stated Solis paid his own way for the conference.
"I stayed with my aunt and cousins who live in the area," Solis said. "I paid for my ticket [to the conference] and the gas to get there."
When asked why Ramirez had Solis listed as an "assistant" when the League offered the different registration options, Ramirez said that he wanted to empower and encourage his mentee.