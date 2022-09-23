Francisco Ramirez
Hanford Councilman Francisco Ramirez at Tuesday's City Council meeting.

 Gary Feinstein, Contributor

Hanford City Councilman Francisco Ramirez (District D) publicly apologized for and addressed accusations of misconduct made about him on social media, during Tuesday's City Council meeting.

Mayor Kalish Morrow privately requested he make the apology during the Council General Reports at the beginning of the meeting, according to Ramirez, who said he was reluctant to do so but agreed nonetheless. Morrow did not respond to repeated attempts to contact her for comment.

The accusations of misconduct appeared in a social media post made by former city councilman and mayor Russ Curry addressing Ramirez's conduct during a recent conference in Long Beach hosted by the California League of Cities.

