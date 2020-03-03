Hanford City Council to meet Tuesday

HANFORD — The Hanford City Council is scheduled to meet Tuesday to discuss two items of general business.
The first item council will discuss is the appointment of current Utilities and Engineering Director John Doyel to the position of public works director.
The second item of business council will talk about is the development of the Fire Prevention Bureau, which includes approving the creation and hiring of a civilian fire marshal position; approving an increase in the annual pay for part time fire inspectors; and approving adjustments to the Hanford Fire Department fee and services schedule.
A ceremonial badge pinning is also scheduled during the meeting for Hanford Police Department’s Lt. Stephanie Huddleston.
During a study session before the regular meeting, council will receive a presentation from Michelle Brown, executive director of Main Street Hanford.