Civic Auditorium

The Hanford City Council meets inside the Hanford Civic Auditorium.

 Sentinel file photo

HANFORD — The Hanford City Council will meet on both Monday and Tuesday to discuss zoning and the interim city manager position.

Monday

Due to schedule conflicts with some members, council will hold a special meeting Monday to hold a public hearing and several items of general business.

The public hearing, a continuation from the June 4 meeting, is in regards to a request to amend the city’s municipal code to permit businesses like colleges; exercise studios; large health facilities; business support services; medical offices; professional and commercial offices; laboratories; government offices; furniture stores; landscape nurseries; banks and credit unions – secondary branch; payday lenders; tailoring and food catering in the Regional Commercial zone district.

General business items council will discuss include:

  • An amendment to the Hanford Municipal Code to prohibit parking at any time on Seventh Street, west of 11th Avenue.
  • Designating a voting delegate and alternates for the League of California Cities
  • Annual Conference.
  • Authorizing a letter in opposition to AB 516, authority to remove vehicles.
  • Final budget discussions.

During a study session before the regular meeting, council will review the enterprise budget.

Tuesday

Council will meet briefly Tuesday to discuss:

  • Amendment to city manager employment agreement.
  • Interim city manager employment agreement.

In the latter discussion, council is considering to hire Mike Olmos for the interim city manager position.

Olmos has a background working for Tulare County and the cities of Reedley and Visalia.

News Reporter

News reporter for The Sentinel

