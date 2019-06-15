HANFORD — The Hanford City Council will meet on both Monday and Tuesday to discuss zoning and the interim city manager position.
Monday
Due to schedule conflicts with some members, council will hold a special meeting Monday to hold a public hearing and several items of general business.
The public hearing, a continuation from the June 4 meeting, is in regards to a request to amend the city’s municipal code to permit businesses like colleges; exercise studios; large health facilities; business support services; medical offices; professional and commercial offices; laboratories; government offices; furniture stores; landscape nurseries; banks and credit unions – secondary branch; payday lenders; tailoring and food catering in the Regional Commercial zone district.
General business items council will discuss include:
- An amendment to the Hanford Municipal Code to prohibit parking at any time on Seventh Street, west of 11th Avenue.
- Designating a voting delegate and alternates for the League of California Cities
- Annual Conference.
- Authorizing a letter in opposition to AB 516, authority to remove vehicles.
- Final budget discussions.
During a study session before the regular meeting, council will review the enterprise budget.
Tuesday
Council will meet briefly Tuesday to discuss:
- Amendment to city manager employment agreement.
- Interim city manager employment agreement.
In the latter discussion, council is considering to hire Mike Olmos for the interim city manager position.
Olmos has a background working for Tulare County and the cities of Reedley and Visalia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.