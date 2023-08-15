A City Council study session on Tuesday could pave the way for a permit system allowing Hanford residents to place portable basketball hoops in the street and sidewalks near their property.

Depending on direction from council members, staff could begin developing a permit system allowing the placement of portable basketball hoops which encroach on the public right-of-way.

The City's municipal code now considers portable basketball hoops unauthorized encroachments on the public right-of-way and as such, a public nuisance.

