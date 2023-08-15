A City Council study session on Tuesday could pave the way for a permit system allowing Hanford residents to place portable basketball hoops in the street and sidewalks near their property.
Depending on direction from council members, staff could begin developing a permit system allowing the placement of portable basketball hoops which encroach on the public right-of-way.
The City's municipal code now considers portable basketball hoops unauthorized encroachments on the public right-of-way and as such, a public nuisance.
Council members expressed interest in developing the permit system for portable basketball hoops in March. One Hanford resident, Mark Evans, showed council members a photo of a basketball hoop placed near a sidewalk on his property.
Evans said that he recently started receiving citations for blocking the public right-of-way. The hoop in question was on a concrete pad between the street and the curb, directly next to a planter with some trees. Evans had received an encroachment permit to build the concrete pad and said the hoop had been in the same location since 2017.
“I have pictures showing that when they say the basketball hoop is in the way of trash, trucks, street sweepers, vehicles, mine is not in the way of any of that,” Evans said. “I pulled over a trash truck person and asked them if my basketball hoop has ever been in the way of you picking up my trash. He said no.”
An independent investigation and report from the 2022-23 Kings County Grand Jury recommended that Hanford develop an exception to the municipal code, and allow homeowners to place basketball hoops in the streets and sidewalks in front of their homes. The same report also found that the City had a general deficiency when it came to the number of basketball courts in the parks system.
According to the report, only four out of 17 parks in Hanford have basketball courts, and none of the courts are north of Grangeville Boulevard. The report noted that portable basketball hoops can be found in Hanford residential neighborhoods.
“We believe that the number of portable hoops is due in part to the lack of available access to school courts and the lack of courts in Hanford Parks,” the report’s summary reads. “The City of Hanford should consider making an exception to the city code so that hoops may be allowed to remain and be enjoyed by the City’s youth.”
In the City’s official response to the grand jury report, Hanford contested the grand jury’s claim, even as Hanford plans to build a new basketball court at Earl F. Johnson Park.
“Even though the City is not suffering from a statistical deficiency, the City has an interest in accommodating basketball players in various areas as the City grows geographically,” said Community Relations Manager Brian Johnson in June.