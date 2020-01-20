HANFORD — The Hanford City Council will meet Tuesday to hold a public hearing on the adoption of the city’s Parks and Recreation Master Plan.
The Parks and Recreation Master plan is a city-wide plan for the development of recreational facilities and opportunities over the next 10-15 years.
According to the staff report, staff recommends that the city council accept the recommendation of the Parks and Recreation Commission to adopt the Park and Recreation Master Plan, but decline to take action on the commission’s recommendation to amend the plan to include the 18 acres adjacent to Hidden Valley Park as designated parkland.
The 18-acre parcel west of the Hidden Valley Park has remained undeveloped for over 40 years. The parcel was zoned “public facilities” until the city’s 2035 general plan update was adopted in 2017, when the zoning was changed to “low-density residential.”
Rezoning the land, which was purchased by the city in 1967, opened up the possibility of the city selling the property.
Over the years, residents have voiced strong opinions in favor of converting most, if not all, of the land into additional park space.
The proposed Parks and Recreation Master plan can be found in the agenda online at https://bit.ly/2Gkt6pD.
Under general business, council will also discuss the appointment of new members to fill vacancies and the reappointment of existing members to fill expiring terms on the various city commissions.
Council will also recognize retiring Hanford Police Capt. Patrick Crowe during the meeting.
During a study session before the regular meeting, council will receive an update on the city’s mural ordinance.
