HANFORD — The Hanford City Council will meet tonight to hold two public hearings and discuss several items of new business.
The first public hearing on the council’s agenda is in regards to the annexation of additional properties to an existing Landscape and Lighting Maintenance District and confirming the levy and collection of annual assessments.
The second public hearing concerns an interim zoning/urgency ordinance that restricts the commercial cultivation and manufacturing of industrial hemp (CBD) products in the city.
Council previously adopted an urgency ordinance in May that prohibited the manufacturing or cultivation of hemp in the city, but the ordinance lapsed without an extension in June.
Since that time, the county has adopted an emergency/interim ordinance and the California Department of Food and Agriculture has proposed emergency regulation to establish procedures for industrial hemp cultivation.
City staff is asking council to adopt the urgency ordinance to allow them more time to process a permanent ordinance to address cultivation and manufacturing of hemp and the potential impacts or harmful effects.
Other items of general business council will discuss include:
- Approving the acceptance of a grant offer from the Federal Aviation Administration for the Hanford Airport runway rehabilitation project.
- Awarding a contract for the Hanford Airport runway rehabilitation project.
- Approving a contract for construction management and inspection services for the Hanford Airport Runway rehabilitation project.
- Awarding a contract for the Hanford-Armona Road sanitary sewer extension project between Foggy Bottom Road and Hanford Municipal Airport.
Hanford Police Officer Nancy Gallegos is also scheduled to be recognized during the meeting for receiving the School Resource Officer Exceptional Service Award.
Before the regular meeting, council will hold a special joint meeting at 5:30 p.m. with the Parks and Recreation Commission to receive an update on the Parks Master Plan.
