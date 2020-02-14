You are the owner of this article.
Hanford City Council to discuss city projects
Civic Auditorium

The Hanford City Council meets inside the Hanford Civic Auditorium.

 Sentinel file photo

HANFORD — The Hanford City Council is scheduled to meet Tuesday to discuss several items of general business, including a few contracts for city projects.

According to the agenda, council will discuss the following:

  • Approval of a lease with City Farm Industries, Inc. for 960 acres of city property.
  • Approval of an amendment to Chamber of Commerce services agreement.
  • Awarding a contract to David A. Bush, Inc. for the Civic Park bathroom renovation project.
  • Awarding a contract to Ray Figueroa Construction to construct a concrete pedestrian pathway in Centennial Park.
  • Approval of a contract with Valley Security and Alarm and Vortex for the Public Works security improvement project.

Besides approving items on the consent calendar, there is nothing else scheduled for council to discuss.

To go:

The Hanford City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday inside council chambers, 400 N. Douty St.

