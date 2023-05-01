Roundabout on Seventh and Douty

This illustration shows preliminary bulb out placement at the intersection of Seventh and Douty streets.

 Courtesy of the City of Hanford

Hanford’s City Council on Tuesday will consider awarding a contract to Interwest Consulting Group for the design of a project that includes a roundabout at the intersection of Seventh and Douty streets.

The cost to the city for the design and other services provided by Interwest Consulting would not exceed $391,944.72, according to the staff report. The City will use a portion of the $4.4 million awarded to Hanford from the American Rescue Plan Act to pay for the contract.

In addition to the roundabout, the project includes reducing the number of lanes on Douty Street between Eighth and Sixth streets from four lanes to two, and increasing parking spaces by replacing the parallel parking in that area with angled parking.

Tags

Associate Editor / Reporter

Recommended for you