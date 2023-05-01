Hanford’s City Council on Tuesday will consider awarding a contract to Interwest Consulting Group for the design of a project that includes a roundabout at the intersection of Seventh and Douty streets.
The cost to the city for the design and other services provided by Interwest Consulting would not exceed $391,944.72, according to the staff report. The City will use a portion of the $4.4 million awarded to Hanford from the American Rescue Plan Act to pay for the contract.
In addition to the roundabout, the project includes reducing the number of lanes on Douty Street between Eighth and Sixth streets from four lanes to two, and increasing parking spaces by replacing the parallel parking in that area with angled parking.
Deputy City Manager Jason Waters said that traffic flow downtown would be improved by the project despite the reduction in lanes on Douty Street.
“The thing that impacts traffic is the stopping and going of the lanes,” Waters said. “Even though it might be narrowing [Douty Street] down, the flow of traffic will be faster because the roundabout will prevent people from having to stop in an intersection. It seems odd; it’s counterintuitive, but with a roundabout we can mitigate that.”
The City received three proposals from engineering firms for the project. During the process of evaluating each proposal, Waters said a small team evaluated and scored the written proposals, then followed up with each engineering company for an interview process.
The roundabout has faced opposition from some residents, who spoke against the project after it was OK'd by the Council 4-1 in December, with Councilmember Lou Martinez opposed.
Waters said the interview process to select a firm included a question about how the firm would communicate with the public. Waters felt Interwest had good ideas about public outreach.
“They’re aware that there will be a need for public outreach, communication with city council,” Waters said. “Certainly, they know it will be a very involved process.”
Waters noted the Council will only decide which firm to hire at Tuesday’s meeting and for what, not approve any specific design features or construction.
“Oftentimes, the idea is that this is the end of the process,” Waters said. “We’re really just initiating the design portion, and it’ll take some time for us to get to construction.”
The City Council will also consider a contract with Main Street Hanford, a non-profit organization that supports downtown businesses, for $81,090. The sum is identical to previous contracts, but the agreement only lasts for one year, compared to the previous three-year agreements.
Tuesday's meeting will be preceded by a study session at 5 p.m. to address topics including potential projects for the City’s capital improvement plan, a presentation on downtown lighting and the creation of a subcommittee to coordinate City support with Hanford’s Chamber of Commerce.
The meeting will begin at the Civic Auditorium at 7 p.m.