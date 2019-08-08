HANFORD — After Hanford City Council members expressed interest in possibly terminating the city’s service agreement with the Hanford Chamber of Commerce, the issue was finally brought before council Tuesday night at its regular meeting.
Currently, the city has an active agreement — which can be terminated or modified — with the chamber that started about three years ago.
In the first year of the contract, the city agreed to pay the chamber $87,000. That fee reduced $10,000 per year thereafter and the city is to pay $57,000 total this year, $47,000 next year and then hit a $40,000 floor the following year.
The Hanford Chamber of Commerce hosts events like the Distinguished Citizens and Business Dinner, Fourth of July fireworks show, Public Safety Awards Luncheon, Christmas Charity Auction, Christmas Parade, country concerts and after events for Witches Night Out, Wine and Chocolate and Everybody’s Irish.
The organization is also responsible for the operation of Freddy the Fire Truck and the carousel in Civic Center Park.
Joey Joslin, CEO of the chamber, told the council Tuesday that the organization and its board would like to shift the organization’s focus back to its core goal of business growth and development.
“We’ve spent a lot of money putting on community events and we feel that our money would be better served actually serving the business community helping to grow business in Hanford,” Joslin said.
Joslin said the chamber would like to work on its outreach and advocacy efforts and offer more business training and development opportunities, new business startup training, and permitting, financing and licensing help.
Joslin said if the chamber were to close, 83% of business outside of the downtown district would not be represented by any organization.
In order to not lose an organization that he said is vital to the business community, Joslin asked the council for 12 months to reestablish and rebuild the chamber, while continuing its services under the current contract.
In the ensuing discussion, Vice Mayor John Draxler — who met with members of the chamber board of directors with Interim City Manager Mike Olmos and Councilman Martin Devine— said he thought the board seemed serious about getting things back on track and bringing membership back up.
Draxler said the board deserved a chance to prove itself before the city decides to cut it loose.
“I just think we need to get them back to their core goals,” he said.
Councilman Francisco Ramirez, however, said he took issue with some of the chamber’s financial decisions — namely the $60,000 cost for one night of fireworks on July 4.
Ramirez said he called different local chambers and said most of them are not subsidized by their cities. He said other cities that are given money make profits off the small amount they are given.
Joslin told Ramirez that those other cities maintain all of the profitable events in the city because they don’t have a Main Street organization like Hanford does.
He told council that the chamber likes its working relationship with Main Street Hanford, he just needs to figure out how to use the events to benefit chamber members as well.
Along with events, Joslin said perhaps Main Street Hanford or the city’s Parks and Recreation Department would be better suited to handle Freddy the Fire Truck and the carousel.
He said the truck and the carousel cost about $8,000-$10,000 more than they make in a year and are the chamber’s largest financial drains in terms of liability.
Mayor Sue Sorensen said she believed the chamber was laden with responsibilities that are not quite appropriate for their true goals. She said the organization is a huge benefit to the city and the city has a responsibility to make everything work better and take more of an active role with things like Freddy and the carousel.
Council decided in a 4-1 vote to have the city manager sit down with chamber officials to adjust and renegotiate the agreement. Ramirez was the only “no” vote.
Once the amended agreement is done, it will be brought back before council for a final vote.
