HANFORD — The Hanford City Council met Tuesday evening to hold its annual reorganization and discuss some business, including a decision about cannabis dispensaries in Hanford.
Council reorganization
At the end of every year, council holds a reorganization and members elect a new mayor and vice mayor amongst themselves to serve in the upcoming year. For the past year, Sue Sorensen (District B) has served as mayor and John Draxler (District A) has served as vice mayor.
When nominations for mayor were called for, Councilman Art Brieno nominated Draxler. No other nominations were given and Draxler received a unanimous vote in favor
Sorensen said it was an honor to serve as mayor and representative of the council for the last year and added that she was glad to have the opportunity to lead the city and the team of council members.
Sorensen said the current council has been able to come together well and even though they don’t always agree on everything, they’ve been respectful with others’ opinions. She said this is something she hopes will continue.
“It’s so much better for our community and so much better for our city and our staff when we can work together and be a team,” Sorensen said.
Draxler said he has big shoes to fill and thanked Sorensen for her hard work as mayor.
Brieno then nominated Councilman Francisco Ramirez (District D) for vice mayor. No other nominations were given and Ramirez was unanimously accepted as vice mayor.
Cannabis dispensary permits
The biggest item of business council discussed Tuesday was the possibility of allowing additional cannabis business permits for storefront dispensaries to locate in Hanford.
At the Nov. 5 meeting, council awarded its second cannabis business permit to Harvest of Hanford after previously awarding a cannabis business permit to Caliva in September.
Prior to the awarding of these permits, council had decided to limit the number of dispensaries to two storefront dispensaries in the downtown zone and two delivery-only dispensaries in the Industrial Park.
During the meeting, representatives from other cannabis businesses asked council to consider increasing the number of storefront dispensaries because the city had not received any applications for delivery-only dispensaries.
After looking at the city’s population and growth projections, Community Development Director Darlene Mata and Police Chief Parker Sever, along with the city’s cannabis consultants, recommended that the council not add additional permits for dispensaries at this time.
Mata said staff recommended revisiting the issue every January, while also keeping the list if applicants available for the next two years, should the council’s wishes change.
Draxler said he was inclined to agree with staff’s recommendations to wait and see how things turn out before expanding the number of permits. The rest of council agreed and unanimously voted to not increase the number of cannabis business permits to be issued to storefront dispensaries.
Caliva’s dispensary is expected to open in the first quarter of next year, while Harvest of Hanford is scheduled to open late in 2020.
More from council
Council unanimously approved a request to annex just over 40.5 acres of unincorporated Kings County land into the city of Hanford. Woodside Homes is proposing to subdivide most of the parcel, which is located at the northeast corner of Devon Street and 13th Avenue, into 158 single family residential lots and a two-acre park. The request will now be moved forward to Kings County Local Agency Formation Commission.
Council unanimously authorized a memorandum of understanding which will allow the Hanford Fire Department to become a participating agency in the Tulare-Kings County Regional Hazardous Materials Response Team.
Sever informed council that the Police Activities League has received a $30,000 grant to be divided into $10,000 over three years. He said this money will go towards the league’s Explorer, Junior Explorer and PAL Boxing programs.
