The Hanford City Council voted unanimously this week to name Dennis Ham as a new planning commission member during a special session.
Ham, who has served on the commission three times since the 1990s, will help plan the city’s growth over the coming years.
He is a second-generation Hanford resident who remembers the old downtown and its quaint shops such as the hot dog stand on Main Street.
He answered council members' questions about the changes he’d seen and what he’d like to see ahead for the city in the next 20 to 50 years by talking about the pride he feels when he walks or drives through the city, especially the downtown district.
“I believe more can be done not only for the downtown but the whole city to attract more visitors,” Ham said. “I have heard visitors say how safe it feels here.”
Ham said he is concerned with land use in the city, and noted that many new developments have large homes on smaller and smaller lots, something he said he doesn’t care for.
“We are expanding north and south because we are kind of blocked to the west and east,” Ham explained.
He said he'd also like to see vacant lots filled in before new land is converted to buildings.
“Something’s got to give,” he told the council, with a shake of his head.
Ham said he would also like to see new hotels being built in Hanford have larger meeting rooms.
“We want to attract larger events than we are now,” he said, adding the city needs a good way to influence new hotel businesses to provide space for visitors to meet.
Council member Art Brieno questioned Ham as well as those at the meeting in general what they thought would happen when unincorporated areas in the county, like Armona, finally incorporate. He said he is concerned about smaller communities being able to provide their residents with facilities such as fire protection.
Other council members expressed similar concerns, including how services such as water were going to be provided to the growing number of people in the area.
“We look for people who really want to serve the community and have the skills to fulfill their positions,” Brieno said of the selection process.
Brieno said that all applicants for the planning commission position showed great future possibilities and hopes they will continue to want to serve and make Hanford an even better place to live.
The Hanford Planning Commission meets every second and fourth Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in City Council Chambers of the Civic Auditorium at 400 N. Douty St.