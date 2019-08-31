HANFORD — In observance of the Labor Day holiday on Monday, the Hanford City Council will not meet Tuesday evening.
The next regularly-scheduled council meeting is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, inside council chambers, 400 N. Douty St.
On Thursday, Sept. 5, the city will host a City Manager Community Input event to help select the next city manager.
Currently Mike Olmos is the city's interim city manager, but the city is in the middle of the recruitment process to choose a new permanent city manager by early next year.
Residents will get to speak with City Council members at the event and provide ideas about what they would like to see in the new city manager.
Those who cannot attend the event can still share their opinions by visiting the Human Resource office, 319 N. Douty St., Monday through Friday between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. or by emailing scardoza@cityofhanfordca.com.
Input will be received through Sept. 5.
