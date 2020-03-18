Hanford City Council declares local emergency in regards to COVID-19

HANFORD — At its meeting Tuesday evening, the Hanford City Council voted unanimously to declare a local emergency in regards to COVID-19.
Originally, the agenda item was about city staff suspending the issuance of permits and the leasing of city properties, but the item was changed because of new information coming in about COVID-19.
City Attorney Ty Mizote said several cities and counties, including Kings County, have declared emergency situations so that various rules, regulations and restrictions can be put into place in an effort to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.
In order to engage in COVID-19 discussions, council had to first recognize by motion that an emergency exists, which they did unanimously.
Based upon what other cities are doing, Mizote, along with Hanford City Manager Mario Cifuentez and city staff, created a resolution declaring the existence of a local emergency.
In the resolution, the city states that it will observe all mandates and executive orders issued by state or county, including requirements of social distancing.
It also outlined actions relating to city staff, like allowing flexibility to accommodate health needs, and adjusting operational hours for city departments to reduce pedestrian traffic on city property without substantially diminishing the availability of public services.
Until further notice, all non-essential city-owned and city-controlled buildings made available to the public for social purposes will not be available for rent and all non-essential city-sponsored events are canceled or postponed to a future date.
The resolution also suspends discontinuation of water and refuse collection services for residents and businesses for non-payment of bills for city-provided utility services and suspends the imposition of late payment penalties and fees for delinquent city utility bills while the emergency is in place.
One area of the resolution that was altered by council was a section that said inspections associated with issuance of building permits for existing construction would be suspended because they could potentially put employees in enclosed spaces and/or near members of the public in a manner inconsistent with social distancing guidelines.
Members of the council like Sue Sorensen and Art Brieno were not comfortable with this section and wanted to make sure permits and inspections would still be allowed so residents could continue to do what they need to do.
The rest of the council agreed that the section should allow for more discretion on the part of the city manager to work with the public, while keeping employees safe.
“We have to make sure our city employees are safe, along with our city,” Mayor John Draxler said.
After making that change, council members were in unanimous support of the resolution, which they hope will help minimize the impact of the virus on the community.
“I don’t think any of us like doing this, but it’s necessary,” Councilman Martin Devine said.
Along with the resolution, council unanimously passed an ordinance that prohibits price gouging and overcharging for merchandise sold by businesses in the city of Hanford.
