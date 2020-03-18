Hanford City Council declares local emergency in regards to COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Until further notice, all non-essential city-owned and city-controlled buildings made available to the public for social purposes will not be available for rent and all non-essential city-sponsored events are canceled or postponed to a future date.

The resolution also suspends discontinuation of water and refuse collection services for residents and businesses for non-payment of bills for city-provided utility services and suspends the imposition of late payment penalties and fees for delinquent city utility bills while the emergency is in place.

One area of the resolution that was altered by council was a section that said inspections associated with issuance of building permits for existing construction would be suspended because they could potentially put employees in enclosed spaces and/or near members of the public in a manner inconsistent with social distancing guidelines.

Members of the council like Sue Sorensen and Art Brieno were not comfortable with this section and wanted to make sure permits and inspections would still be allowed so residents could continue to do what they need to do.

The rest of the council agreed that the section should allow for more discretion on the part of the city manager to work with the public, while keeping employees safe.