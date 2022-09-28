The six candidates running for Hanford's City Council voiced their positions on issues including public safety during a candidates forum hosted by the Hanford Chamber of Commerce at the Veterans Hall Tuesday night.
“I was extremely impressed with every candidate’s enthusiasm and qualifications. I learned many new things about each candidate as they answered various questions about their experience, ideas, and objectives," forum moderator John Umscheid said.
Umscheid said he was left with a feeling that every candidate possessed an ability to be a fine representative of their respective district, and Hanford.
The forum began with one hour of pre-arranged questions based on issues specific to each of the three Hanford districts.
Each candidate was given an opportunity to introduce themselves and discuss their backgrounds before jumping into the questions.
Concerns about City Council preparation and downtown Hanford's health and success were issues brought up for District A.
"We have about a 17-20% vacancy rate [in downtown]," said Paden. "The last plan for downtown Hanford was in the year 2000 ... that's going on 23 years old."
The plan was supposed to be implemented by 2010 but has not been completely implemented to date, said Paden, who recommended taking steps to implement it fully.
"Downtown is improving, but there is more that needs to be done," Saltray said.
Martinez and Ramirez voiced their priorities for public safety and beautifying downtown Hanford. The candidates also faced a question about how to deal with the recurring homelessness issue, which adds to public safety concerns.
Candidates Kairis and Strawn were tasked with answering questions about the growth and sustainability of Hanford's business community and their positions on sales tax increases.
Kairis said he believed that the Council - and community - need to make Hanford attractive to businesses again, citing the Hanford Mall as an example of a business community that is no longer attractive.
"We have a responsibility to better showcase what we [Hanford] offer ... and what we are all about," Kairis said.
Strawn on the other hand said that zoning issues play a large role in a thriving business community.
"A lot of our zoning factors are what make or break businesses," Strawn said. "Why are we putting professional offices in retail [zones] when prime retail space is imperative to having a central tax base in our city?" she asked.
However, both agreed that sales tax increases should be citizen-driven, with Kairis specifying a need for the City to be good stewards of those finances.
The hardest-hitting question asked of the District E candidates was whether they believed the current City Council represents the community well. Kairis provided a clear no, while Strawn's response was unclear.
Several candidates commented on a need for transparency from city leaders. Martinez expressed a specific need to restore trust and confidence in the Council before it [the Council] can effectively make improvements to the city.
The General Election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8.