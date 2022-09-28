The six candidates running for Hanford's City Council voiced their positions on issues including public safety during a candidates forum hosted by the Hanford Chamber of Commerce at the Veterans Hall Tuesday night.

The candidates include Travis Paden and incumbent Amanda Saltray running for District A; Lou Martinez and incumbent Francisco Ramirez running for District D; and Mark Kairis and Cheyne Strawn running for District E.

“I was extremely impressed with every candidate’s enthusiasm and qualifications. I learned many new things about each candidate as they answered various questions about their experience, ideas, and objectives," forum moderator John Umscheid said.

