The Hanford City Council stands up after approving a $12.5 million settlement with Helena Agri-Enterprises Tuesday.

 Jesse Stone, Staff

The Hanford City Council on Tuesday approved a legal settlement agreeing to pay Helena Agri-Enterprises $12.5 million over the next five years.

During the special meeting, it was agreed that $7.5 million will be paid within the next 30 days, and the remaining balance will be paid in annual installments beginning on March 1, 2024.

The City’s General Fund unrestricted fund balance is around $11 million, according to the meeting agenda packet, but only contains $5.5 million in cash that can be paid without internal borrowing.

