The Junior High students at Hanford Christian School volunteered their time at Gleanings For the Hungry in Dinuba.
Students opened thousands of packages of dried potatoes to be used in the nutritious soup mix Gleanings assembles for shipments all over the world.
Gleanings mission is to take unused food in the Central Valley and feed the hungry of the world. In past years over 53 million servings of soup was produced and shipped to more than 40 different countries.
