The Hanford Chamber of Commerce held its annual Chamber dinner Thursday night — the first since the start of the pandemic — to celebrate outstanding community members and swear in a new board.

The event, held at the First Baptist Church, also saw the new Hanford Chamber Foundation announced.

Chamber Director Amory Marple kicked off the evening by welcoming the crowd of approximately 100 people, and highlighted some of the Chamber's recent accomplishments.

Tags

Recommended for you