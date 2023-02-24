The Hanford Chamber of Commerce held its annual Chamber dinner Thursday night — the first since the start of the pandemic — to celebrate outstanding community members and swear in a new board.
The event, held at the First Baptist Church, also saw the new Hanford Chamber Foundation announced.
Chamber Director Amory Marple kicked off the evening by welcoming the crowd of approximately 100 people, and highlighted some of the Chamber's recent accomplishments.
“When I started at the Hanford Chamber my goal was to get us 100 more members — within the first six months we already made 75 — making our total membership at the time 225. My next goal is hitting 300 within the next three years," she said. "Today I'm happy to report that the Hanford Chamber Organization is at a strong 298 members and growing every day.”
The Chamber has welcomed 37 new members in the last year, and marked its retention rate at 97%, Marple said.
The Chamber presented three businesses with its new small business grant of $4,000. In first place was Keanus Hawaiian BBQ, second was Gryphone Fiscal Fitness, and the third was Fit For Purpose.
Board members of the newly formed Hanford Chamber Foundation were sworn in including John Umscheid, Jeff Garner, Steve Pendergrass, Jacob Sanchez and Barbie Brown.
“I came to them with a dream of one day being able to provide grant opportunities for local small businesses and create our own co-working space for our community. I’m so excited to finally be installing them tonight as our new board of directors of our newly formed Hanford Chamber Foundation,” Marple said.
The new foundation will take charge of the new small business grant, Junior CEO program, and workspace projects. The foundation also announced that next year they will increase their new small business grant contribution to $5,000.
Gabriela Rodriguez, Chamber treasurer, announced the award for Volunteer of the Year, which went to fellow board member Jacob Sanchez.
“I am both honored and humbled to be receiving this award, I want to express my gratitude to all the organizations and people I have had the opportunity to work with," Sanchez told the crowd. "Being able to have an impact and influence is what community service is all about.”
The Chamber presented the Children’s Storybook Garden and Museum with the Non-profit of the Year award, which was accepted by the program's executive cirector, Candie Barnhart.
Sensory Rock was named Business of the Year, and owner Sheri Tos was spotlighted as the Female Citizen of the Year.
Blake McCarty presented the late Charles Wilson with the award for Male Citizen of the Year. The award was accepted by Kings United Way Executive Director Nanette Villarreal, Vice President Antoinette Gonzales, and Sheryl Wilson, a surviving sister to Wilson.
“Charles Wilson was a selfless individual and only those who had the privilege of meeting him can express how truly great he was," said McCarty. "Charles was involved in countless organizations. He served on the United Way board for 17 years, a non-profit that provides grants and resources to local charities to help those in need.”
The ceremony ended with the installation of Chamber board members for the coming year including President James Rubalcava, Vice President Randy Maugue, and Treasurer Gabriela Rodriguez. The board also includes John Umshied, Carole Farris, Amy Mcmahon, Dolores Santos, Cecelia Gonzales, and Debbie Williams, with new members Grady Goldhammer and Blake Mccarty.