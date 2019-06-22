HANFORD — The Fourth of July is less than two weeks away and the Hanford Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its annual firework celebration.
“I think all around it’s going to be a really neat event again,” Joey Joslin, executive director of the Hanford Chamber of Commerce, said.
Joslin said last year’s event went very well, especially given that it was the inaugural year for the show’s location at the Kings County Fairgrounds.
He said some people doubted whether the Independence Day event could be pulled off at the fairgrounds after spending many years at the Neighbor Bowl.
However, Joslin estimated about 9,000 people made their way to the fairgrounds, most of which were inside the grounds while about 500 people or more stayed in the parking lot to do their own thing.
Joslin said even more people were able to enjoy the show from side streets all around the fairgrounds, the airport and even the Costco parking lot.
“I think it was a really great event and all the feedback we got was really positive too,” he said.
Joslin said people especially enjoyed the concept that was started last year and will be continued this year: synchronizing the firework show to music.
This unique aspect of the show is made possible by Momentum Broadcasting, the event’s largest sponsor. The same music playing during the firework show will be broadcast at the same time across KIOO 99.7, Momentum’s classic rock station.
This allows anyone within eyesight of the show to tune into the radio station and hear the same music as the fireworks go off.
“There was not a single person who left the stadium disappointed in what they saw that night,” Joslin said.
Last year’s event came in at a cost of just under $60,000 and Joslin expects the same this year. He said the chamber is still open to sponsors.
Individuals who would like to donate to the event can visit the Chamber of Commerce booth at Thursday Night Market Place to purchase a wristband or sponsor a firework.
This year’s firework show will again offer live music, a beer and wine garden and even more food vendors than last year.
While there will be no bounce houses this year — kids got a little too rowdy last year — Joslin said new additions will be pony rides and train rides for the kids.
Joslin said it’s the chamber’s main goal to keep the event as affordable as possible while ensuring the quality stays the same. To keep costs minimal, parking at the fairgrounds will cost $5, but the event will still be free.
He said if the chamber ever feels like it needs to make changes as the years progress, they will absolutely do that to evolve and make sure that putting on best family entertainment event they can.
The biggest issue last year was the traffic when the event was over, so this year Joslin said they will implement traffic control and utilize police road blockages for ease and efficiency when patrons leave.
Joslin said he was thankful for everyone who gave the event a chance last year and supported it. He encouraged people to do the same this year and check out the show.
He also wants to generate enough buzz to bring people from all over the Central Valley to the event and show them what Hanford has to offer.
