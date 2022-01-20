The Hanford Chamber of Commerce announced it will conduct annual business and citizen of the year awards entirely online this year.
The chamber will begin the process of accepting award nominations at its 2022 member meeting Feb. 25, when it will also elect new board members.
It's been three years since new board members were elected, said Amory Marple, Hanford Chamber's executive director/CEO.
"At that time, we'll be having our members recognize candidates for Business of the Year, Non-profit of the Year, male and female citizens of the year, as well as Volunteer of the Year," Marple said of the February Chamber meeting.
This year marks the first time the chamber will conduct the entire awards process online, she explained.
"Historically, the chamber has done an awards ceremony since its inception," Marple said, noting recent budget cuts prompted Hanford's Chamber to move the entire awards process to digital.
"This year, we're going to do it all online," she said. "Traditionally, we do a dinner. But this year, to cut costs, we'll do an online appreciation instead."
The Hanford Chamber's budget was recently reduced due to a recent City Council decision to eliminate funding for the organization.
The chamber will provide board members with a "Year In Review" pamphlet during its Feb. 25 meeting, at which time the 2022 awards process will be explained.
"Typically, we have a committee that reviews the applications and selects winners," Marple said. "But this year we want our members to nominate candidates."
The Hanford Chamber currently comprises 238 members, including two new ones recruited this week.
In March, all members will be sent an email with a form to nominate candidates for Business of the Year, Non-profit of the Year and Volunteer of the Year, as well as two Citizens of the Year.
Businesses and non-profit candidates must be located in Hanford. Both candidates for Citizen of the Year must be Hanford residents.
"We are looking for candidates to be involved and provide exemplary service," Marple said, explaining customer service and community service are key considerations for the business and citizens awards, respectively.
Award recipients will be announced April 1, 2022, said the chamber CEO. An email containing a press release announcing winners in each category will be sent to members and media, Marple said, noting the chamber will also post the winners on its Facebook page and other social media outlets.
Each winner will receive a "small trophy" and proclamation certificate.
"We probably will go in person to drop off the trophy and arrange a photo op," Marple said.
In addition, she anticipates local representatives will provide certificates to 2022 Hanford Chamber award recipients. U.S. Congressman David G. Valado, state Senator Melissa Hurtado, and state Assemblymember Rudy Salas likely will issue congratulatory proclamations to Hanford Chamber winners, according to Marple.
For information contact: Hanford Chamber of Commerce: 113 Court St., Ste. 104, Hanford, CA 93230; call 559-582-0483 or visit www.hanfordchamber.com.
