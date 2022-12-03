The holiday light of charity shone bright at the Hanford Civic Auditorium on Thursday night during the Hanford Chamber of Commerce Christmas Charity Dinner.
The annual event featured the auctioning off of 10 trees from local charities and 42 gift baskets, along with a sit down dinner.
The auction raised needed funds for local groups who provide care and support for those less fortunate.
In addition, the Kings United Way and local musical legend Steve Perry combined to donate $12,500 to the 10 charities which included Refuge Armona, Special Olympics, UCP Central California, Kings Christian School, Kings County Commission on Aging, Happy Trails Riding Academy, Hanford Chamber Foundation, Sarah Mooney Museum, Kings Partnership for Prevention, and The Kings Players.
“It is a great way to kick off the holiday season, and to see our local charities get such support,” said Hanford Chamber of Commerce board member John Umscheid.