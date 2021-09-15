Main Street Hanford hosts a night of blues music and family fun in Downtown Hanford this weekend. 

The 20th annual Blues and Roots Festival will kick off at 5:30 p.m. at Civic Park on Saturday with the Daniel Castro Band as one of the main acts. The festival will be rounded out by Bill Clifton’s Chicken and Whiskey Band, Chris Bolen’s Electric Grease, and Hanford’s own, Travis Brooks.

Meanwhile, food and a beer and wine garden will be part of the festivities. 

“We are so excited to finally get to host our 20th annual Blues & Roots Festival,” Michelle Brown, Executive Director of Main Street Hanford said in a release.

The organization is ready to celebrate their 20th year after having to cancel the annual event in 2020.

“We have volunteers and staff working hard to bring you the best Blues Festival in the valley and we hope the community will come out and support the event,” she said. 

Festivalgoers are asked to bring (low back) lawn chairs and/or blankets.

No bottles, cans, or ice chests are allowed. Admission is free.

