Main Street Hanford hosts a night of blues music and family fun in Downtown Hanford this weekend.
The 20th annual Blues and Roots Festival will kick off at 5:30 p.m. at Civic Park on Saturday with the Daniel Castro Band as one of the main acts. The festival will be rounded out by Bill Clifton’s Chicken and Whiskey Band, Chris Bolen’s Electric Grease, and Hanford’s own, Travis Brooks.
Meanwhile, food and a beer and wine garden will be part of the festivities.
“We are so excited to finally get to host our 20th annual Blues & Roots Festival,” Michelle Brown, Executive Director of Main Street Hanford said in a release.
The organization is ready to celebrate their 20th year after having to cancel the annual event in 2020.
“We have volunteers and staff working hard to bring you the best Blues Festival in the valley and we hope the community will come out and support the event,” she said.
Festivalgoers are asked to bring (low back) lawn chairs and/or blankets.
No bottles, cans, or ice chests are allowed. Admission is free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.