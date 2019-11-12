HANFORD — With food, music and fun, the city of Hanford celebrated the men and women of the armed forces Monday.
Hanford Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5869 hosted the eighth annual Veterans Festival at the Hanford Civic Park.
The day began with a Stand Down event at 7 a.m., followed by opening ceremonies at 10 a.m.
The park was lined with food booths, as well as informational booths, shops, crafts and other points of interest. Local motorcycle and car clubs displayed a wide variety of classic and modern automobiles that patrons admired to the tunes of local bands like the Rollin' West Band.
For Navy Chief Warrant Officer Corey Firman, the day was about the connection between celebrating today's veterans and remembering the feats of those that came before via memorabilia.
"I've always been interested in the military. My grandfather served in Korea, my great-grandfather served in World War II," he said. "Pretty much like Lieutenant Dan, I've had a family member in every single American war, all the way back to the Revolutionary War."
You have free articles remaining.
Firman spent the day discussing his display of war memorabilia — mostly World War II — with other veterans and combat enthusiasts. Children lined up to pose for pictures while in the driver's seat of his 1942 Willys Jeep.
The Jeep, which saw use in Shanghai, China during World War II, was stolen from the U.S. Army — by the U.S. Navy. The practice of the different military branches competing for equipment in such a roguish way was not an uncommon occurrence in those days, Firman said.
He bought the Jeep about six years ago from a collector with two similar vehicles and no desire to restore the third. Firman purchased the Jeep for a mere $500. The vehicle has its original engine and has only racked up a little over 10,000 miles in its 75 years of service.
Firman, who works at the Naval Air Station Lemoore, drives the vehicle the short distance from the housing district to air field every day.
"It purs like a kitten," he said.
Originally from Michigan and having been stationed in the Valley for about six months, Firman said he knew he wanted to join the Navy after visiting the USS Missouri with his mother at the age of 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.